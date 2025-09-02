Be Committed To Delivering Good Governance Tinubu Tells Lawal At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal, to remain committed to delivering good governance, fostering unity, and driving sustainable development in the state as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, the President commended Governor Lawal for his dedication to the growth of Zamfara and his steadfast efforts in pursuing peace and security across the state.

Tinubu assured the governor of the Federal Government’s continued support, stating: “Dear Governor Dauda Lawal, on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I wish you good health, strength, and divine wisdom as you continue to serve the people of Zamfara State and the nation.”