Be Committed To Christian Faith, Have Fresh Relationship With God, Fintiri Urges Christians

Share

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

A statement by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, reminded Christians that Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, signifies hope and salvation brought to the world in need of redemption.

Fintiri made the statement while felicitating with citizens at Christmas, saying that the world would be a better place if the values and virtues reflected by the holy birth of Christ, especially the love for one another were imbibed and practised faithfully.

“It is with great joy that I send you this message of goodwill and warm greetings during this Christmas season, Christmas is a time of rejoicing as Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ”.

It is an important season in the Christian faith, It is a time to hope, It is also a time to celebrate the most profound messages of Jesus, ”Love your neighbour as you love yourself, Do unto others as you’d have them do to you”.

While urging Christians to reflect on the reason for the season, Governor Fintiri notes that “Christmas is also a time for reflection and renewal of conviction.

Therefore, during this season, we should reexamine our commitment to the Christian faith and rededicate ourselves to a new and fresh relationship with God.”

“In our jubilation during the festivities, let us remember that the true spirit of Christmas is peace, love and goodwill to all”.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who called for support from the people especially in times like this when the country is suffering from severe economic crisis, acknowledges the crucial role citizens play in the state’s development.

He assured that “the best is yet to come” noting that his administration’s commitment to ongoing improvement and progress will be sustained.

“My vision for Adamawa State is centred around repositioning the state and taking it to greater heights”.

The Governor emphasizes the importance of inclusivity, stating that no one will be left behind and nothing will be left untouched.

Governor Fintiri disclosed that recent developments in the State are aimed at “Strengthening social cohesion and confer on our people more dignity and pride as citizens”.

Share

Please follow and like us: