‘Be Civil In Discharge Of Your Duties’, Osun NSCDC Commandant Charges 159 New Recruits

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday passed out 159 newly recruited officers after six months of intensive training.

The Passing Out Parade, which coincided with the 2024 World Civil Defence Organisation Day (WCDD), has as its theme “Honor Heroes and Promote Safety Skills.”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commandant of the Osun Command of NSCDC, Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, charged the 159 new recruits to be professional, dutiful, loyal, trustworthy, obedient, selfless, gallant and be civil in the discharge of their duties.

Adaralewa, said the Civil Defence Day celebration, which started in 1990, was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of civil defence in protecting people and their property from natural and man-made disasters.

Adaralewa said the day was set aside to honour the work of several civil defence organizations and recognize the efforts put in place by the corps in protecting communities and saving lives.

He said that civil defence globally has been involved in the prevention and control of violent conflicts, both natural and man-made.

“While participating in the mitigation process, our men sometimes get wounded, maimed, or even pay the supreme price by being killed in the process.

“Today, just like the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, we remember our gallant officers and men that have lost their lives in the course of protecting lives and property,” he said.

He also commended Dr Abubakar Audi, NSCDC Commandant-General, for his efforts at ameliorating the living conditions of dependents left behind by the fallen heroes through the payment of millions of naira to their next of kin and absorbing some of them into the corps through enlistment.

Delivering a lecture, Air Vice Marshal Abiola Amodu, the Commandant of the Air Force Research and Development Centre, Osogbo, says heroes risking their lives to protect the nation deserve the utmost respect and gratitude.

Represented by Air Cdr. Aderibigbe Adebomehin, the Center’s Director of Artificial Intelligence Research, Amodu said that one of the best ways to honour “our heroes is by promoting safety skills”.

“In every society, there are groups or individuals who go above and beyond to keep us safe, often risking their own lives in the process.

“These heroes deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

“Honoring heroes is not just about acknowledging their bravery and sacrifices. It is also learning from their example.

“Heroes embody qualities that we can all emulate, such as their bravery, sacrifices, loyalty, courage, selflessness, and a commitment to greater good.

“They remind us that each of us has the potential to make a difference, no matter how big or small our actions may seem.

“One of the best ways to honour our heroes is by promoting safety skills.

“This could be achieved by empowering individuals to take control of their safety and the safety of those around them,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Ademola Adeleke said the NSCDC has emerged as a critical security organisation in the country and is performing creditably well in its core mandate of protecting government assets and ensuring the general safety of lives and property.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Samuel Ojo, Adeleke urged the new recruits to uphold the rule of law, preserve peace, and safeguard the well-being of the people.