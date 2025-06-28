Be Chic Easily In Matching 2-piece

One of the most frustrating parts of getting dressed is finding something to go with the skirt/pants/jeans you put on. Putting separates together is definitely trickier than a one-and-done piece like a dress or jumpsuit. The way out is to wear matching sets! Not only are matching sets trendy right now in fashion, but they’re also simple and sophisticated.

Matching sets first emerged during the 70s, with colourful clothing being all the rage. Fast forward to the early 2000s, when the rise in velour sweatsuits and the like were becoming increasingly popular thanks to the boom in reality TV and celebrities reaping the velvet set look.

With the return of Y2K and the resurgence of 70s and 80s fashion in recent years, clothing sets have made their formal comeback, offering a renewed take on the classic matching set with chic prints, a mixture of neutral and colourful hues and a plethora of fabrics for a unique look and feel for every moment.

If you enjoy a minimalistic approach to clothing, a matching set is a must for easy outfit choices that can also be mixed and matched with your other loved pieces. With a matching set, effortlessness is key. It’s a full outfit in one, similar to a dress during the summer months and allows you to mix in other clothing elements and accessories like shoes and jewelleries.

From the office to after-work drinks and activities, a matching set provides the right amount of chic and smart casual to your ensemble, and there’s a huge selection of matching sets to suit each event.

For the office, a matching suit is a must-have option for stylish work wear that’s sophisticated and chic. Matching suits can come in a range of forms, from simplistic styles, including matching suit blazers and trousers to more elaborate takes, like matching prints, bold colours and even added elements, like a matching waistcoat.

TIPS

From intricate plaid detailing to more elaborate florals, hues and patterns, printed sets are a fun way to experiment with colours while doing everyday tasks, like heading to the office or attending a much more fun event like an engagement party. If you’re not a big print person, coloured matching sets are just as fun while elevating your sense of sophistication. Neutral hues, like sand, bone, grey and white are popular colours that don’t feel too out there or overwhelming when opting for a matching set. From wearing together to styling on their own, matching sets offer a timeless solution for the minimalist. Matching sets are designed to be worn together. The print and colouring are designed to fit effortlessly, offering a complete outfit. If you’re opting for a top and pants set, it’s best to add either similar-coloured or neutral-coloured accessories. Add white shoes and neutral accessories to help amplify the print. Because of their versatility, matching sets also lend themselves to be mixed and matched on their own. If you opt to wear a top or pants on its own, it’s essential to pick neutral-coloured alternatives to keep the highlight on your print. Similarly, with a floral top, opt for neutral-coloured pants, like dark wash waxed leggings or lighter-coloured trousers.