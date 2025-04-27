Be Cautious Or Risk Removal, Primate Ayodele Warns Akume

Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday issued a cautionary message to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, warning him to exercise vigilance if he wishes to avoid removal from office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Akume is surrounded by numerous political adversaries, many of whom he is unaware of, and who are allegedly plotting to undermine and frustrate his position.

“SGF George Akume may be removed if he isn’t careful. Political enemies are waiting to destroy him; they are out for him and will do anything to frustrate him,” Ayodele said.

READ ALSO:

The cleric advised the SGF to be particularly cautious about those he allows into his inner circle, warning that betrayal could come from trusted associates.

“He has to be careful and not open his office to intruders. Those behind his troubles would be those he believes in,” he added.

Primate Ayodele further admonished Akume to remain watchful and wary of public praise, noting that not all those who hail him have genuine intentions.

“He has to be careful and watchful; he shouldn’t think everyone hailing him likes him,” he emphasised.

The warning comes amid rising political tension as the administration of President Bola Tinubu continues to consolidate its governance structure ahead of future elections.

Share