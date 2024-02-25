Be Careful How You Speak

People of God all over the world, men and women in all the nations of the world, hear what God’s word says in the Bible (Proverbs 15:4) God says: “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life: but a perverseness therein is a breach in the spirit”. In this world, many people are facing the problems they created for themselves. Your life is the product of what you made of it, that is: you are the architect of your own life’s experience (either good or bad) whether by your ignorance and lack of good principles (disobedience to God’s principles) or by your knowledge and your well-structured ways of doing things in your life(following God’s way).

You are a free moral being, you are free to make decisions about everything in your life. A man that lacks knowledge or refuses to apply the knowledge he has, is a walking corpse; truth! Now, let me tell you this, are you ready? The God of heaven and the earth, the God that made you, says this about your tongue,* He says: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit there- of.” (Proverbs 18:21). Did you understand that statement? The Bible carries the secrets keys to your life.

God says, “there is power in your tongue, your tongue carries power to kill, your tongue carries power to give life, whether you know it or not, but God says, it is better you know it so that you can take advantage of it for your good and so that you can save yourself from evils of life, that power in your tongue can work for you or for others(human animals, places or things), YOU CARRY A UNIQUE POW- ER AND THAT POWER IS IN YOUR TONGUE”. Don’t rush, read that statement again.

Yes! Let me remind you these two things in the world of God: 1. Genesis 2:9,16,17, in the garden of Eden, God planted two unique trees among many other trees- the tree of life and the tree of knowledge of good and evil. God commanded Adam and Eve not to eat the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, God warned them that the day they’ll eat it, that day they’ll surely die, but God told Adam to *FREELY* eat all the fruits of every other tree in the garden including the tree of life. What really happened? They were deceived by Satan, disobeyed God, and ate the fruits of the knowledge of good and evil, then, death came upon all men and evils set it.

What about you today? Now, God is showing you today that there is a “tree” in your body, that “tree is your tongue, that tree has two kinds of fruits and those fruits are: the fruits of death and the fruit of life. What will you do with these fruits? Which one would you choose? The choice is yours sir/madam. 2. Your tongue carries so much power that it actually directs the path of your life, see this from God’s word: “Behold, we put bits in the horses’ mouths, that they may obey us; and we turn about their whole body.

Behold also the ships, which though they be so great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, withersoever the governor listeth. Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth” (James 3:3-5). From that scripture, your tongue controls your body, whether you enjoy health or sickness, your tongue holds the key just as horses’ body can be controlled through it mouth. From today know that your tongue controls the fierce forces of life whether in your favour or against you (just as a great ship in fierce winds is controlled by a little helm) you’ll decide, by how you use that tongue of yours.

Your tongue carries life, choose life right now. Have you confessed the death, resurrection and the Lordship of Christ Jesus into your own life using your tongue? If you haven’t done so, DO SO RIGHT NOW, go to Romans 10:9-13″. Salvation is free but you must receive it using your tongue. Know for sure that you either quench the evil fires of life(including hellfire) in your life or you ignite evil fire in your life by the use of your tongue. The ball is in your court.