The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to be courageous enough to communicate his demands to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rather than engaging in actions that contradict calls for peace.

Wike, a two-term Governor of the oil-rich state, made this remark in a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

Speaking in the statement, the FCT Minister who criticised what he described as double standards by Governor Fubara and his supporters, accused them of pleading for peace while allegedly sponsoring actions and rhetoric that undermine such efforts.

He stressed that such conduct only fuels division and insincerity, noting that those allegedly behind the recent political tension in Rivers State are not acting in good faith.

“It is not enough to go around begging for peace,” Wike said. “Those who truly want peace work and act for it. How can you say you want peace and at the same time be sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife?”

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike’s comments follow reports that some women walked out during an event attended by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The incident was widely seen as a political statement amid the ongoing rift between Fubara and his political benefactor.

Describing the incident as a “show of shame,” Wike extended an apology to the First Lady on behalf of the people of Rivers State.

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality that show of shame. We apologise to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the character and ideals of Rivers people,” Wike stated.

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to unfold as the standoff between Fubara and key figures in the state’s political structure deepens. Wike’s latest remarks underscore the growing tension and calls for clarity and sincerity in resolving the conflict.

