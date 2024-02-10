Be at your best this valentine’s in sexy red dress

As February 14th approaches, spoil yourself with luscious red dress to keep all eyes on you this Valentine’s Day. Wearing red on Valentine’s Day can be a little bit risky, you can either nail it or totally fail at pulling off a neck turning outfit! But red can actually look so good for a romantic (or fun) evening out. Combining red with other colours will either tone it down if you want to, or make it pop if you are looking for a more colourful look. Whether you’re going to spend the day outside or you’re planning on dining by candlelight, it’s fun to primp a little for the day that’s all about romance and love. Red is love, passion, and courage.

It is angel’s favorite and so is every fashion enthusiast on Valentine’s day. While it is one of the most beautiful and vibrant colours, it can be challenging to contrast. But with a little bit of experiment, you can create looks that will make you stand out from the crowd this season. A red dress is a very bold statement. You can’t just walk into it as it takes planning for your entire look to all come together. How well you wear the dress all depends on how prepared you are. Certain things look better on certain people so it is important to keep an open mind. To pull off wearing a red dress, you need to choose features that will complement your natural look.

Your skin tone plays a key factor in all of this. A warm skin tone will complement well with warmer colours. A tomato red will always go well with a warm skin tone. A cooler skin tone will complement well with brighter colours. A ruby red or jewel-like colour will always go well with a cool skin tone. If you have a neutral skin tone, then you can wear any colour you want. Any shade of red will go well with a neutral skin tone. You will also want to choose the right cut to match your body type. If you are tall, choosing a longer dress is much more flattering. If you are short, you can probably pull off a short dress.

A V-neck style is always flattering so you may want to choose that style as well. Choose a cut and style that will make you feel confident. Whatever dress feels most comfortable to you at the end of the day is the right one. Only you can truly decide what to wear and what you feel is best. It’s all up to you at the end of the day.

TIPS

Make a sultry statement without saying a word in red bodycon dress, worn with black or white stiletto or ankle strap sandals and finished off with gold accessories.

Gorgeous sling-back heels and a flirty dress will have you ‘shaking off’ any bad breakups and who knows, you may even write a new ‘love story’ this 2024.

Flatter your curves on date night by cinching in your waist in a fit-and-flare dress that creates an elegant shape.

With red dress, pull up your hair and frame your pretty face with some statement earrings as a finish.

Don’t be afraid to accessorize and highlight any features to go along with the dress.

White accessories match well with red; so wear a white pearl necklace or wear a white scarf around the neck.

Keep the makeup light and go for a more natural look.

Pick a shade of red lipstick that will go well with the dress. Wearing a red dress is a bold look so you don’t need to highlight other features.