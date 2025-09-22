Be As Dashing Like Stylish Falz

A rap-artiste that fans can’t stop talking about and all round entertainer‎, a fantastic actor, Falz the Bahd Guy, is loved by all for many things.

He is not only known as Falz the Bahd Guy. He has also found a place in the heart of his fans as Falz the funny Guy and most recently, as Falz the Activist Guy.

He has been at the forefront of pushing young Nigerians to ask for a better government, to choose better leaders and demand answers when their right is short-changed. This is the reason this music super star, Falz, is a glam dude to watch.

He is also ‘Falz the style guy’. His personal style, which is inspiring and colourful, earned him the title. He does not go over board and at the same time, he still looks like a million dollar man.

Whenever you come across Folarin Falana (Falz), he always wears a gold chain round his neck which he guards jealously.

Back in the days when he started his music career, he picked up wearing funny glasses, which he deliberately wears without the screen, a fad he says is his style identity. “My glasses are very important to me. It’s my signature and my identity. I buy the glasses and remove the screen. Fashion is a way of life and I decided to portray the image of my identity starting with the screen-less glasses. I started removing the screen of my glasses when I was in the university in the UK. So, it’s not something I just started because of music.”

On why he chose to be known as Falz the Bahd Guy, when he looks more like Falz the Cute guy, he explained: “My kind of bad guy is the ‘chilled’ bad guy. I know people believe the chilled out bad guys are the worst because they are cute on the outside but I am a good man and I am not dangerous. Trust me”

When it comes to switching up style, Falz is one of the best. He goes for styles that are interesting and swagged out.