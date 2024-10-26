Be Ahead Of Fake Producers, Olubadan Urges Seaman Schnapps’ Makers

Share

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, has urged Grand Oak Limited, makers of Seaman Schnapps, the traditional white spirit of royalty, to move ahead of producers of fake products in order to stop the distribution and sale of fake products in circulation.

According to the statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, signed by Solomon Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary, the monarch made the call while receiving the executive members of Grand OAK makers in his palace at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

The Olubadan who spoke through High Chief Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, observed that adulterated seaman schnapps are in circulation and that there is a need for urgent attention to address the situation.

“There is a long standing relationship between the use of Seaman Schnapps for royal blessings, traditional and cultural libations and amongst traditional title holders.

“Fakes must therefore be prevented from circulating in the market to ensure the use of the genuine products in traditional ceremonies and occasions”.

The paramount ruler expressed his gratitude and that of the Olubadan – In-Council in receiving the delegates from Grand Oak. He prayed that their business would continue to expand and wax stronger.

In his address earlier, the Marketing Manager of Grand OAK Ltd., Mr. Gbemileke Lawal, thanked the Olubadan and his Council for the warm reception accorded him and his team.

He disclosed that they were at the palace to receive royal blessings and to intimate the palace about the new brand of their products, particularly Seaman Schnapps.

According to Mr Gbemileke Lawal, new technology had been employed to retain the good quality of the product so as to distinguish the original and quality schnapps from fake and inferior ones.

He assured the monarch of the continued patronage and interaction between his organization and the palace from time to time.

