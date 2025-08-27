Be Agents Of Positive Change, Otti Charges Christians

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on Christians to be committed to the biblical injunction of becoming the light and salt of the earth by driving moral, social and spiritual transformation of society.

Speaking at the Christian Citizenship Summit, which he described as a timely platform for advancing moral leadership and civic responsibility in Nigeria, Governor Otti urged believers not to hide their influence but actively contribute to national renewal.

Convened by Christian Citizenship International in partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State Chapter, and the Diaspora Alliance, the multi-city summit, held at the ECWA Guest House in Aba, Abia State, gathered church leaders, public officials, civic influencers, and youth reformers on the theme, “The Role of the Church in Society: The Nigerian Perspective.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Reverend K.C. Wiper, Governor Otti urged participants not only to support the ongoing transformation in Abia State but also to extend it across Nigeria, particularly ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Abia State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev Ojo Ojo Uduma, described the summit as an awakening moment for Nigerian Christians and called for unity beyond denominational divides.

Uduma warned that division weakens the church’s ability to shape the nation’s destiny and encouraged Christians to “extend the light shining in Abia State under Governor Otti to other states and, ultimately, the presidency.”

In a lecture titled “The Cost of Inaction: Awaken the Church, Redeem the Nation,” the convener of the summit, Pastor Emmanuel Ihim, challenged Christians to confront corruption, injustice, and moral decline with courage.

He argued that from history and biblical examples, societies collapse when the church retreats from its duty, contending that “Neutrality is not an option; silence is complicity. The time for passive Christianity is over.”

He described Governor Otti as “a servant leader committed to the welfare of the people,” and “a model of leadership rooted in integrity and faith.”

The Anglican Archbishop of Aba, Most Rev. Dr. Isaac Chijioke Nwaobia, in his address, lamented the role of church leaders in the growing spiritual complacency witnessed in society and admitted that the church must do more to live up to its divine mandate and guide the faithful with renewed commitment and integrity.

Archbishop Nwaobia emphasised that the summit was not just a gathering of words, but a movement designed to awaken the church to its civic, moral, and spiritual responsibilities in shaping society.

Speakers emphasised that the church’s role extends beyond worship to active engagement in governance, education, media, and culture. They urged Christians to participate in political leadership, empower the next generation, defend the sanctity of life and family, and intensify prayer for national transformation.