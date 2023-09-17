Be Adventurous in Style Like Jidenna

Nigerian born American rapper, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, is one of those music stars one would have to be patient to understand his fashion and style.

He creates his own magic when it comes to fashion. He picks up fashion pieces that are not common but interesting. Switches his hairstyle to fit his music lyrics and the mood he finds himself. He can be quite adventurous when it comes to his personal style.

When he started his career in music, monochrome three piece suits were his preference which was the perfect look for his Classic Man single he released at the time.

Then he became the face of Ankara fabric and his shirts and pants switched to represent the brand. His fashion changed into the colourful and pattern world that the fabric offers. Though he has toned down the ankara prints a notch, prints remain part of his favourite styles When it comes to fashion, Jidenna’s creativity runs wild.

He serves clashing prints in a way one never thinks they can blend. Now Jidenna’s style is made up of a long list of t-shirts, tunics, tattoos, barret caps, earrings, suits, jean jackets, body hugs, painted nails, neck scarf and more pattern pants.

The fashion items listed either blends in terms of colour or complement each other. Jidenna’s recent style is dramatic. A stylish drama that pops all the interesting eye catchy colours men don’t usually go for and at the same time has the few touch of the African vibes.