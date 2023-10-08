Be Accountable, Cleric Urges Nigerian Leaders

General Overseer of the Christ National Church (TCNC), Pastor Joseph Ore- Ofe, has tasked Nigerian leaders to uphold forthrightness.

Ore-Ofe, said it was important leaders be accountable, while charging followers to always follow the path of truth in order for the nation to be exalted.

The cleric during the sermon stressed that for God to use leadership to achieve optimum results they have to consider the interest of the populace striving to please God.

He added: “The masses should embrace the Lord, knowing fully well that if the leaders don’t honour the Lord they will be worse for it…If the leadership doesn’t change, the nation will not change.”