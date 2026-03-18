Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has charged three new Commissioners to uphold accountability and responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Fintiri gave the charge on Wednesday when he swore in three new commissioners and a member of the State Electoral Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Wednesday at the Council Chambers in the new Governor’s office, followed the confirmation of the nominees by the Adamawa State House of Assembly on March 9, 2026.

The newly inaugurated commissioners are Sali Idris (Maiha), Engineer Muhammed Suleiman (Mubi North) and Chubado Mohammed (Jada).

Also sworn in was Mr Iliya Gaji as a member of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission.

While congratulating the appointees, Fintiri urged them to demonstrate integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility in their respective offices.

He noted that their selection was based on merit, proven integrity, and commitment to service, expressing confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

The governor further tasked the new commissioners to introduce fresh ideas, embrace innovative thinking, and work collaboratively with other members of the executive council in line with his administration’s vision of inclusive governance and sustainable development.

With local government elections approaching in the state, Governor Fintiri specifically urged Mr Gaji to work closely with other members of the electoral body to ensure the conduct of credible and transparent polls.

He announced their portfolios of the new commissioners, which include Sali Idris, Livestock, and Eng. Muhammed Suleiman, Works; and Chubado Mohammed, Energy.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Chubado Mohammed, the new commissioner of Energy, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve and assured him of their loyalty and commitment to advancing the administration’s agenda.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered to the appointees by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Afaimu Jingi.