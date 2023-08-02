BDC Operator Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life After Business Transaction In Kano

A Kano Bureau De Change operator identified as Ali Abdullahi Zaki has raised alarm over the incessant attempt on his life by unknown assailants.

Besides, the foreign exchange trader revealed that he has noticed increasing strange movements against him and several failed attacks on his vehicle.

Addressing journalists on the ugly development on Thursday, Zaki lamented a recent attack on his Nassarawa resident by seven men who claimed to serve him a court notice.

Although, Zaki told journalists that he refused to grant audience to the self-acclaimed bailiff since he was not expecting any, expressed shock that one of the strange persons suddenly brought out a gun and shot sporadically before taking to their hills.

Zaki revealed that though there was no record of casualty, he lamented that the attempted threat to his life left him and his immediate family in emotional trauma.

He claimed that before the recent invasion of gunmen at his residence, similar advances were made on him at shopping malls in the metropolis.

Reacting to the possible suspects, Zaki revealed a multi-million dollar business transaction he exchanged with a customer which later ended in controversy. Zaki explained that the multi-million transaction that sooner involved security agencies, ended with litigation.

Although Zaki disclosed the legal battle with the customer at the state high court has been dismissed in his favor for lack of evidence, he claimed the recent attempt on his life and subsequent trial may not be unconnected with those involved in the controversial business transaction.

The BDC operator who hinted that he has taken necessary action to report the case to the Police command headquarters, appealed to Kano state Commissioner of Police and other relevant authorities to come to his rescue.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, CP Mohammad Usaini Gumel confirmed the development. He assured journalists that the police are presently investigating the circumstances surrounding the entire development, and pledged to keep the media abreast with the development as soon as the investigation is concluded.