BDC Operator, Internet Fraudster Jailed In Kwara

Share

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has sentenced Musa Buba to 300 hours of community service, to be served at a rate of five hours per day, for operating a Bureau De Change business without a valid license.

The sentence is without an option of fine.

In the same vein, the Judge also sentenced one Akinwale Olamilekan from Owena Ijesha in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State to 300 hours of community service of five hours per day without an option of fine, having found him guilty of a lone count charge of cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned both Musa and Akinwale on separate charges before the court on March 20, 2025.

The charge against Musa Buba reads: “That you, Musa Buba, sometime in July 2024 at Chikanda Market, Yashikira District, Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did carry on the business of another financial institution, to wit: Bureau De Change Business, without a valid license issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, contrary to Section 57 (1) & (2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020, and punishable under Section 57(5)(b) of the same Act.”

The charge against Akinwale Olamilekan also reads: “That you, Akinwale Olamilekan (Alias: Mary Williams), sometime in November 2024, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court, did fraudulently impersonate one Mary Williams via your iMessage account to obtain the sum of $950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty US Dollars) from one Mark Durham, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

The defendants however pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Convinced by the facts of the case, the uncontroverted evidence presented by the prosecution, led by Andrew Akoja, and the guilty pleas of the defendants, Justice Awogboro convicted and sentenced the duo accordingly.

In addition to the sentence, the court ordered Musa Buba to forfeit the sum of 409,500 CFA and N1,973,200 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand, Two Hundred Naira Only), recovered from him at the point of arrest, to the Federal Government.

Similarly, the judge ordered Akinwale to forfeit the sum of $450 (Four Hundred and Fifty US Dollars), which he had restituted, as well as an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which he used in perpetrating the crime, to the Federal Government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

