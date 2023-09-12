BDC Operator Arraigned Over Alleged N156m Theft

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID), Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, has arraigned a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Atoyebi Lateef Bamidele, a.k.a. Bam-Bam, over an allegation of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and stealing of N157 million, belonging to traders in Alaba, Lagos.

The BDC operator was arraigned before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko.

Bamidele, who operated with the name; Prosocial International Limited, was arrested sequel to a petition written to the police by Mejulu Henry, lawyer to the defrauded traders.

While the BDC operator was being arraigned, the prosecutor, S. O. Ayodele, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, between December 2022 and January 2023, obtained the total sum of N157,206 with false pretence of getting the United States Dollars equivalent.

Specifically, Bamidele was alleged to have collected the said sum from the traders’ representative, Mrs Priscillia Oyiowo, through one Obinna Ozuah.

The defendant was further alleged to have diverted to his purse and used the money for his purposes.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged unlawful acts contravene Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, CAP A8, Vol 1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The prosecutor further informed Justice Aluko that the offence of stealing against the defendant contravened Section 383 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the same Act.

But Bamidele pleaded not guilty to the charge. The not-guilty plea position prompted the prosecutor to ask the court for a remand order until the determination of the charge.

However, the lawyer for the defence, Mr E. A. Alafin, told the court that he has filed his client’s bail application and the same has been served on the prosecution.

Alafin prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

Consequently, Justice Aluko adjourned the matter until October 5, 2023, for a hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), until the next adjourned date.