BDC: Group Seeks Review Of Operational Capital Requirements

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reconsider the Bureau De’ Change recapitalisation policy, stressing that it poses a direct threat to thousands of legitimate northern entrepreneurs and their families.

From a minimum capital requirement for obtaining a BDC licence at N35 million, the capital threshold has been raised as Tier 1 BDCs are now required to have a minimum capital base of N2 billion with authorisation to operate nationally, establish multiple branches, and appoint franchisees with prior approval.

Tier 2 BDCs must now possess N500 million in capital and are limited to operations within a single state, with a maximum of five branches.

They are not permitted to appoint franchisees. Chairman of AEF, Ibrahim Dandakata, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that although the objective behind the new CBN Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for BDC operations is aimed at strengthening financial integrity, aligning BDC operations with global standards and reduce market abuse, the recapitalisation requirement was a threat to legitimate businesses.

He said: “This represents an astronomical increase of over 1,300 per cent to 5,600 per cent, depending on the tier—a burden that is clearly unattainable for many sincere and long-standing BDC operators, especially those who have conducted their business transparently and by the law.

“It is particularly concerning that such a policy shift is occurring during a period when the government is publicly committed to anti-corruption and financial transparency, while also barring banks, NGOs, public officers, foreign nationals, and other financial institutions from owning BDCs. These restrictions leave genuine small-scale operators with limited pathways for growth or survival.”

Dandakata, who noted that, historically, the North was known to be in charge of the BDC sector, however, stated that currently, out of the over 1,600 registered BDCs in Nigeria, more than 90 per cent of those able to meet the new capital requirements were based in the South—with Lagos alone accounting for the overwhelming majority. He added that the sector has been dominated by a single ethnic group.