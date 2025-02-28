BCS Resolves 24-Year Ownership Crisis

Share

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) has resolved its 24-year-old ownership crisis that factionalized the church and led to the destruction of property across its branches worldwide.

The Chairman Board of the Trustees of BCS, Victoria Clarke, during a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, announced that a new board of trustees for the organization has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

According to Clarke, the registration has finally put to rest all controversies around the ownership of the church, adding that the founder of BCS remains the Sole Spiritual head, Olumba Olumba Obu.

She said, ‘These trustees are specially selected and chosen men and women of integrity. They are now at the helm of affairs of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star.

“They are the only body recognized by law to administer the affairs of the kingdom and to represent it in all matters worldwide.

“This heralds a new Dawn for Brotherhood where the beauty of the kingdom will be displayed to the world”.

Clarke said that the leadership of the church is hereditary, adding it is wrong to assume that the second son of the founder, Roland Olumba Obu, is now in charge.

“The other aspect of our mission is to inform and enlighten all people about the true nature of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

“This is imperative because there have been so many misconceptions caused by the deplorable antics of the faction loyal to Roland Olumba Obu, the second child of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that there is only one Head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star and that is Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, the Sole Spiritual Head, the long-awaited Promised Comforter. He has no assistant and no deputy.

“Therefore, it should be made abundantly clear, that whereas we respect and honour Roland Olumba Olumba Obu as the second child of the Leader, he is not God and we can never recognize him as such”.

She called on members of the church worldwide to shun all divisive factions and come together under the leadership of the now-registered board of trustees.

“In this struggle, there is neither Victor or Vanquished. The Father alone is the winner. We therefore appeal to all warring factions to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance”, Clarke said.

