BCI EXPO Kicks Off March 25, Connects Businesses For Partnerships

The Business Club Ikeja (BCI) has said its highly anticipated Business Expo, scheduled from March 25 to 27, is expected to unite entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts to explore new opportunities, foster partnerships, and share valuable insights regarding business growth and innovation.

The event which will take place at Business Club Ikeja, will also provide consumers with the chance to discover and purchase products and services at special discounts, while enabling businesses to connect for partnerships.

The BCI Business Expo aims to support businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises, by offering a platform for networking, learning, and showcasing innovative products and services.

This year’s edition will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by experienced industry professionals.

According to the event organisers, the expo will focus on key themes such as digital transformation, access to finance, market expansion, and sustainable business practices.

