Share

BC Game presents its users with a large selection of bonuses that will allow you to try your luck and win money. For bonuses, there are conditions that you will need to fulfill in order to claim the cash. The details of BC Game online casino bonuses and conditions will be explained in detail in the future, so that you can not miss any of the bonuses and fulfill all the conditions.

Bonus on the First Deposit BC Game

BC game gives you the opportunity to get a 120% welcome bonus on your first deposit up to NGN 778,984.85 and 100 free spins. But to get the reward, you need to fulfil a few conditions. Firstly, wager the bonus x35 times. You also need to make a deposit of NGN 15,579.69.

How to Participate

The bonus will be able to be claimed by new players who have not funded their account once. To do this, the player will need to create an account on the BC Game casino, after going through the registration process and completing the account creation, the player will need to fund the account, after which he will receive the bonus.

Following BC Game Bonuses on the Deposit

Here are the details of the BC Game other deposit bonuses in the form of the table:

The second deposit bonus will give the player 240% towards match bets up to 40,000 NGN and 100 free spins;

The third bonus will give the player 300% to match bets up to 60,000 NGN and 100 free spins;

The fourth bonus will give 360% to match bets up to 100,000 NGN and 100 free spins.

Deadline and Requirements

Each of the BC Game bonuses comes into effect after the player has created an account and made the first deposit to the account. The minimum deposit amount for the first bonus is 15,435,81 NGN, for the second is 77,179,05 NGN, for the third is 154,358,10 NGN and for the fourth bonus the minimum amount is 308,716,20 NGN. The bonus is valid for seven days from the moment it is credited to the account, if the player did not manage to use the bonus completely, the remaining bonus will be burned after the expiration of the term.

Conclusion

So you can go to the BC Game site and get a casino bonus and increase your chance of winning. All you need to do is register to make your first deposit. After that, start betting and start winning. But do not forget about the wagering requirements and conditions. Follow all the requirements to successfully wager the bonus and get your money.

Share

Please follow and like us: