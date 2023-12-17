BBTitans Did Me More Harm Than Good –Jenni O

Former Big Brother Titan (BBTitans) housemate, Jenni O, says the reality show “did more harm than good to me”. In a post on X, the reality TV star had said she will not date a younger man, regardless of a few months’ age difference. “I do not think I would date someone younger than me. I do not even care if it is months,” she wrote.

Reacting to her post, fans commented on her previous expression of love for Juicy Jay, her colleague on BBTitans, who is younger. “But you wanted Juicy that time, madam rest. Do you even have an older one?” a fan asked. In response, Jenni O questioned why everything about her is linked back to a show that happened months ago. She also asked why she is restricted from expressing her opinions.

“My question is why does everything have to relate back to a show that happened months ago?” Jenni O wrote. “And honestly I truly want to have a conversation and I don’t mind you educating me on why I am no longer able to have an opinion like this?” In another post, the reality TV star said “BBTitans did more harm than good” to me. “Show that did more harm than good to me is what you people come online to drag me for,” she added.

Jenni O rose to fame after participating in the maiden season of BBTitans – a fusion of Nigerian and South African versions of the Big Brother franchise — in January. South Africa’s Khosi won the season and received a $100,000 grand prize. Since leaving the reality TV show, Jenni O has transitioned into a music connoisseur and podcast host.