BBOG 82 Chibok Girls Still Missing, 11 Years After

Share

Eleven years after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, by Boko Haram terrorists, 82 of them are still missing, their families clinging to hope while enduring unimaginable pains and anguish.

The #BringBackOurGirls Movement (#BBOG) said yesterday that despite its endless call for government’s action, the rescue efforts of the government have remained stalled since the return of about 80 of them in 2015.

Jeff Okoroafor, #BringBackOurGirls Spokesperson, said the Chibok tragedy was not just a security failure but also a moral crisis if after 11 years, the Nigerian government cannot rescue schoolgirls stolen under its watch.

“On the night of April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists stormed the school, forcibly taking the girls and sparking one of the most infamous mass kidnappings in modern history.

Over the past 11 years, the Nigerian government has repeatedly vowed to secure the girls’ freedom. Yet, progress has been agonizingly slow, leaving families in perpetual anguish. The Chibok tragedy has since been followed by other mass abductions, including the recent kidnappings in Kaduna and Sokoto, underscoring Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

“This anniversary is a painful reminder of Nigeria’s unresolved wounds. We demand urgent, intensified efforts to rescue all remaining captives, provide comprehensive support for survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable. Education must never be a death sentence,” the BBOG said.

As Nigeria grapples with escalating insecurity, the #BringBackOurGirls has demanded that the Federal Government reaches out to the parents of the 82 Chibok Girls and provide status report on its efforts to rescue their girls and the necessary closure plans to prevent open-ended and lackadaisical attitude of governments going forward.

The Movement also asked the government to release the Brigadier-General Ibrahim Sabo investigation reports on the Chibok Girls tragedy and execute full disclosure on the roles of respective administrations and actors on the abduction.

The BBOG urged the authorities to institute a monthly state of security briefing coordinated by the National Security Advisor (NSA) and broadcast live for public accountability on the status of the war against terrorism and all other forms of insecurity across the country.

In addition, it charged the government to publish and present a full financial reporting and accountability statement on the resources so far spent on national security matters since 2014 to date with a matrix on results and impact achieved.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

