BBN’s Doyin David Condemns Sexualising Women

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David has faulted men who are in the habit of sexualizing women when meeting them for the first time.

The former reality TV star said such men predominantly focus on physical attraction without seeking to understand the women as individuals.

Doyin made this opinion known during a recent appearance on the dating-focused talk show ‘Thanks For Coming’, hosted by Grand Prince Ita.

The very outspoken Doyin stressed that although she believes sex is important, she wants to be seen as a complete person who has more to her than her physical attributes.

She said; “Most times when a guy meets a girl, it’s very easy for them to sexualise her. What’s sex going to look like with this person, without getting to know the person. Sex is important to me, but I’m a whole human being outside of my vagina.”

Speaking about dating in Nigeria, Doyin described it as ‘hectic’, revealing that she has not gone out on a date for a couple of months because of this.

“It’s been a minute, to be honest. A couple of months ago. Dating in Nigeria these days is an extreme sport. It’s hectic,” she said.

While Doyin admitted that she is open to submitting to a man in her relationship, she caveated that it has to be for the right person.

She said, “I will be submissive for the right man.”

Doyin’s ideal partner should possess the Following traits: She believes a man must listen actively and adjust his behaviour based on her concerns. She views these traits as key to a strong relationship.

Recall that a couple of weeks back, Doyin faulted Nigerians for being too judgmental, citing it as why she would never again participate in any Nigerian reality TV show.

