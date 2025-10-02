BBNaijaS10: Faith Disqualified From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith, has been officially disqualified from the reality TV show following a violent altercation with fellow contestant, Sultana.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement was made by Big Brother during an emergency meeting in the main lounge, leaving the housemates stunned by the decision to disqualify Faith from the show.

“Faith, for your actions, you are hereby disqualified from Big Brother’s house,” Biggie declared, before instructing him to leave immediately.

It would be recalled that Faith clashed with Sultana, during which he expressed frustration over her approach to the day’s task.

Sultana was handling a task in the house related to chores, and Faith disagreed with her performance.

He felt she was complaining or slowing things down, and this escalated into a physical fight that resulted in injuries.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the house, with contestants audibly expressing disbelief as Faith packed up and exited.

The disqualification is expected to significantly alter the dynamics of the competition, as alliances and strategies shift in the wake of her departure.