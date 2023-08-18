BBNaija’s Uriel: Why I Rejected White Money’s Advances

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars house-mate, Uriel Oputa, has revealed that White Money asked her out for a relationship. Uriel was asked to leave the house during the last eviction show.

In a chat after her stay prematurely came to an end, the reality star said White Money wanted to “date me outside of the house, but I refused”. She said they were on talking terms before the show started, adding that “I pulled back because I did not agree with certain things he said”. “White Money wanted to date me outside the house and I refused that.

I am going to put that out there because I feel like White Money really let me down on the show,” she said. “And I will say this because we have some sort of relationship outside, we spoke but after a few things that happened on the internet, I just kind of pulled back because I did not agree with certain things he said.

“We got into the house and I found him in there. You know he is known for his food, I am known for my food. I think he really underestimated me when it came to cooking.” Meanwhile, Uriel recently admitted her “undeniable” attraction to Neo, a BBNaija housemate.

While on the show, the reality star had been spotted kissing Neo on several occasions, sparking reactions among BBNaija viewers on social media. She spoke of her at- traction toward Neo. “I love his smell. I love the fact that he cooks. And we share similar interests.

He is into fitness, Neo is into making smoothies, and he is into cooking. Although we did not talk a lot, we had chemistry. I do not know if it is his strategy, but he is just eye candy, you know,” she said. “I felt Neo was just playing his game and having fun.

I would not say he did not send me. We just did not form that relationship. I am sure he has a very close relationship with the other ladies but there was chemistry there. “He calls Tolanibaj brah. A guy calls you brah, fam, you should know already.

But I wish both of them luck. If they do end up shipping, so be it. I wish them luck. That has nothing to do with me. But if I want, when he comes out, I go collect. “We kissed every week.

We kissed yesterday, the day before yesterday. You guys did not catch that. You do not know anything. We kissed the day before yesterday after, we came back from the Saturday night party. We kissed in the lounge. Everybody saw us. CeeC turned her face and said, ‘Chi mo!.” Uriel earlier got tongues wagging after an old video of her kissing Pere surfaced on social media.