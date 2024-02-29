BBNaija’s Queen Announces Engagement To Longtime Lover

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang has announced her engagement to her longtime lover, David.

New Telegraph reports that the former Season 6 housemate made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby.

However, it was rumored that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy following a leaked online conversation between Queen and her medical doctor.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the BBNaija star shared photos of herself and her partner rocking matching black outfits as they posed in front of a beautiful rose flower arrangement while showing off her engagement ring.

Sharing photos, Queen accompanied the lovely photos with a lengthy caption where she appreciated her partner and thanked him for accepting her family, among other things.

She wrote, “God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family and fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time.

“To my dear husband-to-be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own.

“Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings in your life. I love you dearly❤️

“Truly what God cannot do, doesn’t exist. Thank you pastor Jerry Eze. We Dey pray E Dey show God is here.”