BBNaija’s Pere Sets To Relocate To Ghana

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has announced his decision to relocate to the Republic of Ghana.

The 38-year-old former United States (US) Army announced his decision via his Officer X page, saying he would be relocating from Nigeria to a West African Country.

He wrote, “I am moving to Ghana.”

READ ALSO:

Pere is an actor and movie producer, who hails from Bayelsa and Delta States through his mum and dad respectively.

He rose to fame in Nigeria after featuring in the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija reality show ‘Shine Ya Eye’ in 2019, where he emerged as a finalist.

He was also featured in the just-concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars edition and also finished as a finalist again.