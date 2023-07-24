New Telegraph

BBNaija’s Nengi Speaks On Why She Is Not Part Of The All Stars Edition (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Nengi has taken to her social media handle to reveal why she refuses to join the All-Stars season.

Speaking in a live video, the reality TV star who opened up on the reason why she declined the BBNaija invitation addressed rumours speculating that she was a part of the ongoing BBNaija season.

She debunked the reports about her presence in the show, stating that she’s currently in Qatar for business.

She shared a video of herself chilling in Qatar and warned people to stop accusing her falsely about being on a show.

Watch the video below:

