New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 26, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija’s Maria Welcomes…

BBNaija’s Maria Welcomes Baby Girl, Skylar Rose

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has taken to her social media page to announce the arrival of a baby girl as the new addition to her family.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Saturday, Maria expressed her gratitude, saying, “My whole existence shall never cease to praise you Lord.”

Maria
Maria and Her Spouse

She introduced her daughter, writing, “If you’re seeing this my little princess (Skylar Rose) is here. 23/10.”

READ ALSO:

Maria, known for her time on BBNaija and her vibrant personality, received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

Styled in a chic black ensemble with creative, Maria radiated joy and grace as she shared pictures of her Baby bump while embracing motherhood.

The reality star first captured fans’ hearts on BBNaija and has continued to build a strong following.

Her announcement of Skylar Rose’s arrival is another cherished moment for her fans.

The mother of two now thanks God for “all his mercies and love upon my little family.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Ajanaku Tasks Politicians, Says Hardship At Its Peak
Read Next

Hilda Baci: Brand New Car, N10m, Others To Be Won At Cooking Class
Share
Copy Link
×