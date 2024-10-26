BBNaija’s Maria Welcomes Baby Girl, Skylar Rose

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has taken to her social media page to announce the arrival of a baby girl as the new addition to her family.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Saturday, Maria expressed her gratitude, saying, “My whole existence shall never cease to praise you Lord.”

She introduced her daughter, writing, “If you’re seeing this my little princess (Skylar Rose) is here. 23/10.”

Maria, known for her time on BBNaija and her vibrant personality, received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

Styled in a chic black ensemble with creative, Maria radiated joy and grace as she shared pictures of her Baby bump while embracing motherhood.

The reality star first captured fans’ hearts on BBNaija and has continued to build a strong following.

Her announcement of Skylar Rose’s arrival is another cherished moment for her fans.

The mother of two now thanks God for “all his mercies and love upon my little family.”

