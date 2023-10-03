BBNaija’s Maria, Lover Welcomes First Child

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Maria Chike, and her lover have welcomed their first child together.

The 31-year-old reality star announced the arrival of their child via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

New Telegraph recalls that Maria unveiled her baby bump shortly before the commencement of the BBNaija All-Stars season which premiered in July.

Many also believed that her pregnancy was the reason she wasn’t invited to the just concluded All-Stars show due to the fact that she was a highlight during her “Shin Ya Eye” season

Sharing the news via her Instagram page, the reality star disclosed the gender of her baby, a boy named Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, who arrived on October 1.

She wrote, “ Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023.

“I just want to say Thank you, God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”