BBNaija’s Maria Celebrates Christmas By Unveiling Son’s Face

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Maria Chike Benjamin celebrated Christmas in style as she unveiled her newborn son, AmaraNna Leonardo Anene to the public.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maria posted some adorable photos of the baby, who will soon turn three months old, giving thanks to God for her son’s life.

She also shared her baby’s photos to mark her gorgeous baby’s first Christmas.

According to Maria, the pictures weren’t official as she forgot to take one, but she still said that this Christmas was special since she got to celebrate with the greatest gift of her life.

Captioning her Christmas post, she wrote: “Wishing you all a Merry wonderful Christmas from my family to yours. This year’s Christmas means so much to me because it’s my 1st Christmas with the best gift of my whole life.

“May your hearts be Merry, your celebrations be joyful. May your time with your loved ones be filled with so much love. ❤️Ps: we forgot we were supposed to take pictures Here’s a rushed one.”

While sharing a photo of her son, Maria wrote: “I thought I make an appearance on Christmas Day. I’m turning 3 months in a few days, it can only be God I’m baby AmaraNna Leonardo Anene and I’m wishing you all a Joyful Christmas ❤️❤️”

