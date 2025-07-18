BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Shares Frustration Over Bold Advances From Men

Reality TV star and media personality, Kim Oprah, has shared her frustration about the types of men who boldly approach her, despite not meeting her standards.

Speaking during an appearance on the BTS Reality Show on Thursday, the former Big Brother Naija housemate recounted instances where men made unsolicited advances, including those she found completely mismatched.

­”I had taxi drivers trying to talk to me. Men have audacity, you know?” she said, with visible disbelief.

Kim Oprah, known for her elegance and poise, expressed that while she understands admiration comes with public attention, she finds it baffling how some men confidently approach her without consideration.

Kim Oprah added that, unlike strangers who boldly speak up, men she wants often shy away:

“But then the people that, you know, what you want to attract, those ones, they shy away.”

Despite her frustrations, she remains hopeful:

“The one that’s meant for me will eventually come and will stay”.

The comment sparked reactions online, with fans split between defending confidence in men and questioning societal double standards in dating dynamics.