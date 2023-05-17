New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
BBNaija’s Ka3na Jones Loses Husband, Buries Him In London

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 housemate, Ka3na Jones bids a heartfelt farewell to her husband, who was buried in London on Tuesday, May 17th, 2023.

The couple, known for their enduring love and shared joy, leaves behind a lovely daughter, Lila Jones who now faces the challenge of  life without her lovely father.

However, ka3na had a private burial ceremony which took place in a serene cemetery on the outskirts of London which includes close family members and a few friends gathered to pay their final respects, as Ka3na Jones displayed remarkable strength throughout the emotional service.

The reality star could be seen dressed in all black with her daughter as she held tightly to his coffin pouring her heart to him.

With videos making round the internent, Ka3na could be seen breaking down in tears as she bade her husband goodbye

The news of Ka3na’s husband’s passing spread rapidly on social media, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and support from fans and well-wishers.

