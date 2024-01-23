BBNaija’s Ike Urges Netizens To Avoid Dating Broke People

The two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike Onyema, has taken to his social media page to urge netizens to avoid dating broke people.
Ike who spoke on Monday in a post via his official Instagram page claimed broke people will always demand 24-hour attention from their partners.
Sharing his thoughts on being in a relationship with ‘broke people, Ike insisted that such individuals are always in need of attention.
Highlighting reasons why netizens should avoid being in a romantic relationship with such individuals, he explained that they have a sense of entitlement.
The reality TV star further questioned why anyone would choose to live with a poor person.
According to him, “Some reasons you should avoid dating broke people, start from the fact that they aren’t supportive; they are also draining and lack gratitude irrespective of what you do for them.
“They always have a Sense of Entitlement, and expect 24 hours attention. So why settle for the broke while there are tons of smart and hardworking people out there ready to mingle?”