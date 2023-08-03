BBNaija’s Hermes Survives Auto Crash (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, better known as Hermez on Thursday survived a car accident.

The reality TV star revealed the incident by uploading a photo of his black Mercedes that was perfectly fine but now bore damage to the front grill, which was caved in.

Captioning the post on his Insta story, he expressed his gratitude to God for surviving the incident.

“Bless God for life and safety.”

However, taking to his Instagram page, he posted a video to update his concerned fans and followers, assuring them that he was safe after the accident, and also emphasizing that he sustained no injuries and everyone involved was unharmed.

The fashion enthusiast disclosed that he is still in shock from the incident, but he reassured everyone that he was okay.

In conclusion, he expressed his gratitude to his supporters for their care.

He said, “I can’t thank God enough for that. That was scary, I’m still a bit shaken up. Thank you for your concern and well wishes“.

