BBNaija’s Gifty Powers Drags Rema Amid Alleged ‘Satanic’ Necklace

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Gifty Powers has taken to her Instagram page to drag Rema after his Ethiopia music concert was cancelled.

It would be recalled that the superstar Ethiopia’s concert was cancelled by the hotel management after the country’s “powerful” Orthodox Church leaders accused the singer of being a “devil worshipper” over his customised necklace.

Following the incident, Gifty publicly accused Rema of encouraging satanism through his songs and imagery.

She slammed Rema via her social media page, saying she carried out her own investigation on the necklace and found out that it was true about Rema advocating satanism in his artwork, all in the name of money.

According to her, “When I saw the video of him and Madonna hugging, I knew he had already joined the 666, As the saying goes “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are”…..You just lost a fan. I’m deleting all your songs from my playlist”

She wrote, “To Rema, shame on you. I couldn’t believe it until researched it myself and found out REMA wore a necklace with a burned church turned upside down.

The rate at people selling their souls to this idiotic devil eh!! Y’all think hell isn’t real…ok nahh. All these are for fame and money. SMH

Then watched the video of him and Madonna hugging. I knew he had already joined the 666, As the saying goes “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are”

“..You just lost a Fan. I’m deleting all your songs from my playlist. Nobody messes with my religion (Christianity)”