BBNaija’s Erica: I’ve Sacrificed A Lot For My Career Growth

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, has opened up on sacrificing certain things for the growth of her career.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the reality TV star said she sacrificed her social life and relationships because there was no time to attend to them.

She said, “For the past three years, I sacrificed my personal and social life. Even some friends were upset with me that I was not hanging out with them because I was always busy. I have had to sacrifice relationships as well.”

Speaking on how she handles social media trolls and negative comments online,

Erica said, “As a human being, I have my good and bad moments. Sometimes, I could be in such a good mood that even if someone insults me, I would let it slide. In the past, I used to single out scapegoats. But, I am tired of doing that, so I just ignore them now.”

On the projects she is working on, the reality TV star added, “I have some businesses, including real estate.

“I have some shortlet apartments, as well as a skincare business, which I will expand into a spa.

‘I also have some movies coming out; and one of them is titled, ‘The Devil is a Liar’.”