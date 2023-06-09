Bbnaija’s Doyin: Why I Can’t Date An Uneducated Person

Former BBNaija season seven housemate, Doyin David, has offered her two cents on why an educated person shouldn’t date an illiterate. In a Twitter post, Doyin said intellectual compatibility is necessary for relationships.

The reality star said education plays a significant role in shaping an individual’s reasoning abilities, communication skills, and orientation. Doyin opined that a relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person can’t work. She also argued that dating someone who does not share the same mental wavelength can cause one to “lose your mind”.

“A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work,” she wrote. “Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wave- length…….you will lose your mind!” Since leaving the Big Brother house in 2022, Doyin has continued to establish herself in the country’s entertainment industry.

In January, she released a short documentary film titled ‘Unending’. The project explores the impacts of sexual abuse on victims and raises awareness of how to support them. Doyin also urged rape victims to share their stories regardless of what people will say. “You are not what happened to you.

You are what you choose to become,” she wrote. “I hope everyone who has ever been in this position (male/female) remembers that it is important to speak up and stand up for yourself even if it means standing alone.”