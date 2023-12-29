BBNaija’s Chomzy Ties Knot With Her Lover

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy, has reportedly tied the knot with a married man simply identified as Rich Figo.

New Telegraph recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in June this year over her romantic relationship with Figo but she failed to confirm or debunk the reports.

Also, Figo’s wife shared photos online alleging she is a victim of domestic violence following her husband’s extra-marital affair with Chomzy.

Reacting to the allegation via his Instagram page, Figo in a shared post issued a disclaimer stating he is no longer married.

He further warned that people should stop criticizing Chomzy over the reports of their romantic relationship.

He added that Chomzy made him heal from heartbreak when his ex-wife dumped him for another man.

Responding to the allegations, Figo’s wife further alleged that her husband has refused to grant her access to her children.

In a recent development, photos of Chomzy and Figo’s traditional marriage surfaced online as they were seen rocking the traditional attire.

Taking to his Instagram page, Figo eulogised Chomzy, “Thank you, Lord, for giving me the most beautiful angel in a woman’s form…

“Sincerely found love and peace of mind when I found you…I am proud to call you my wife.e I LOVE YO.U”

In response to Figo, Chomzy took to his comment section to write, ‘I love you too, baby.”