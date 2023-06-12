BBNaija’s Chomzy Accused Of Dating Married Man

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy has been accused of dating a married man simply identified as Figo who has reportedly been abusing his wife.
Popular Instagram vlogger Cutie Julls has taken to her page to call out the reality TV star for seriously dating a married man and also being behind the assault meted out on the wife by his lover.
Sharing pictures of the wife who has been physically abused by her estranged husband, the vlogger wrote:
“Hanty Chiom, please before you push werey Figo to write a disclaimer that he’s been separated from Precious. Babe why didn’t you tell him to add the fact that he beats Precious to a stupor cus of you so she had to japa for her life.
“She literally runs out of the house before your yahoo BF go kpai am”,