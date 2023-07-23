BBNaija’s Cee-C: Why I Returned To The Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee C has revealed the reason why she’s returning to the show years after she got evicted during the season two edition tagged ‘Double Wahala’.

Revealing her decision to make a comeback on the show, Cee C said she wants to be seen as a human being, for who she is this time around. And of course to get the cash price, N120 million.

It would be recalled that Cee C gained popularity for being controversial while on the show in 2018, but since she left the competition, she has also shown off her calmer side.

The reality star has bagged many ambassadorial deals and has over three million followers on Instagram.

She also won the La Mode Award for Fashion Influencer of the year and Yearalso worked with brands, such as Itel, Cassie Hairs, and FTX Africa.