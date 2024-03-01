BBNaija’s Cee-C Opens Up On Relationship With Ike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Cynthia Okafor, popularly known as Cee-C has debunked the news reports of dating her colleague, Ike Onyema.

New Telegraph recalls that many online users dragged celebrity lawyer following a hangout with Ike in a restaurant.

In the viral video, Cee-C was seen playfully touching herself while Ike filmed her. This, however, led to widespread speculations that the duo were dating, and many bashed her for dating her colleague, Mercy Eke’s ex-boyfriend.

However, reacting to the rumour on Thursday in a post on her social media page, Cee-C declared herself single, stating that she and Ike are simply close friends.

She wrote, “As a public figure, I understand that my personal life often becomes subject to scrutiny, and it is important to set the record straight.

“I’m currently single, and if I choose to go into a romantic relationship, it will be my decision to share that with you or not.

“I want to make it clear that Ike and I are simply close friends.”