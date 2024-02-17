BBNaija’s Bisola Speaks On Turning Down Some Movie Roles

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has opened up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts to play in the movie industry.

Speaking in an Interview with Pulse, she said, “I have a growing child and sometimes some of the roles you take can affect her positively or negatively. Especially because she is growing.

READ ALSO:

“You have other children around her who have different thoughts on what their parents do and so I have to be careful with some stories because I have to think that, in the long run, would it be a good look for my child?’”

The single mother of one asserted that her trajectory has been one of patience and putting her daughter first, no matter what.

She also disclosed that she has been in the industry for years, even before going on the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2017, adding that her passion has been her driving force.