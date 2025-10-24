BBNaija Winner Imisi Opens Up On Struggles With Fame

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner, Imisi, has opened up about what she finds most challenging to adjust to in her new life of public attention.

In an interview, the reality TV star admitted that she finds it uncomfortable having to maintain a glamorous appearance every time she steps out.

She said that although she looks good naturally, public expectations often require her to always have her hair, makeup, and nails done. Imisi added that because of these expectations, she is learning to adjust to that aspect of her new life as a celebrity.

“I’d say having to put on makeup each time I step out, maybe for an event like this, really isn’t my thing. I don’t like things on my face, and I even hate hair on my body,” she said. “So this is something I really need to adjust to.

Honestly, I think I look good without all that, but because of what you’re trying to portray and how people expect you to appear, you’ve got to keep your hair, makeup, and nails done.”

Imisi emerged victorious from a pool of 29 housemates during the live finale on October 5. She walked away with the cash prize of N80 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.