BBNaija: Why I Won’t Accept Venita Public Apology – Vee

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Lockdown” housemate, Vee Iye has revealed that she won’t forgive Venita Akpofure, who is the cousin of her ex-boyfriend, Neo Energy even if she apologizes to her publicly.

The reality TV star made this revelation while speaking in a recent interview on why her relationship with Neo failed and how Venita played a big role in their breakup.

According to her, if the reality star ever apologized to her publicly, she wouldn’t forgive her because she is not stupid, adding that she knows how to stay away from bad energy.

She said, “If she (Venita) apologizes, I won’t forgive her ’cause I am not stupid…I can’t stay around such negative energy referring to Venita (proceeds to ask them not to edit that part out).

“We (Neo and her) couldn’t work cause there was a very big obstacle (Tbaj) then and I was made to feel like I was overreacting…

“If I was in the house with them (Neo and Tbaj), I would’ve lost my mind and would’ve been disqualified…it was not dealt with the right way and a lot was swept under the carpet…feels good to know I was right”.