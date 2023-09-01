BBNaija: Whitemoney, Ilebaye In Heated Argument Over Musical Instruments (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye has caused a stir in the Big Brother house after she exchanged words with Whitemoney, for refusing to let her use musical instruments in the house.

According to Ilebaye, Whitemoney did not allow her to use the musical instruments for their group wager task simply because Whitemoney was older than her.

Ilebaye who burst into tears stated that Whitemoney wouldn’t have tried what he did if it were someone else, addressing it as disrespectful.

In response, Whitemoney who considered this as her strategy lashed out at her, telling her not to play games with him.

Many individuals have flooded the comment section of the post to share their views regarding Ilebaye’s outburst and her alleged strategy.

See some reactions below:

iam_karl3x: “Illebaye is playing a very manipulative game cajoling viewers with her tears for issues that were so basic. She can’t win dat money pple r clocking her pity card game.”

tiwani___: “This girl nah confirm ogbanje go look for trouble, come Dey shed nonsense tears, and overnight fanbase won’t let us talk.”

iam_karl3x: “WM didn’t do anything abstract for dat girl tears trying to draw sympathy votes. Am glad Hms and some viewers have decoded her tears for votes game.”

gracefully_scribed: “While they were enjoying a pool party, he was busy working on this and she wanted to come spoil am at the last minute.”

zaddies1: “Watch people blem whitemoney forget that this wager has everyone department, leave musician to do theirs and skit acting to do theirs, which category are you.”

dupcy_minaj: “Despite the fact that whitemoney was not even shouting at her, he was talking to her politely o now her fans will say na alcohol. God go help Una since Ceec is not there make I no get bp.”

beckymacky: “Ahh Ilebaye I carry yansh for u, she said was in my sleep hearing the sound of the music u didn’t get up since to contribute, see time nah u say u won turn asake me I’m shaa loving this show.”

odiete_jk: “Babe can you please stop with this I am young you are old thing, Baye is playing a pity game.”