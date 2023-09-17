BBNaija: Whitemoney Evicted From All-Stars Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney has been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show.

His eviction was announced by the reality TV host, Ebuka Obi during the live eviction show on Sunday, September 17th.

It would be recalled that the nomination done in the house put up some housemates for possible eviction which include Cee-C, Ilebaye, Alex, Mercy, Sholzy, Neo and Whitemoney in Week 8 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

However, Whitemoney’s eviction came as a shock to many, due to the fact that many believed him to be a strong contestant, but one housemate will have to win the N120 million grand prize.

During his eviction interview with Ebuka, Whitemoney was asked if he would love to pursue whatever relationship was going on between him and Mercy.

Responding to Ebuka, he said, “Mercy has someone outside, but he likes her, so let’s wait and see.”

