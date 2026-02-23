‘BBNaija Was A Springboard For My Acting Career’- Saga

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actor, Adeoluwa Okusaga, popularly known as Saga, has revealed that he decided to participate in Big Brother to launch his career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Saga, who spoke in a recent interview on Channels TV, further revealed that his colleagues at work were the ones who encouraged him to audition for the show, despite not being an active viewer.

“My colleagues at work literally begged me to go for Big Brother; I never watched the show,” he added that his participation was intentional rather than accidental fame.

“I went to Big Brother Naija to launch my career as an entertainer. When I was an engineering student in school, I didn’t even touch any of the creatives; I completely abandoned them. I started drawing officially the year after I left school,” he said

Saga, an engineering graduate, drew parallels between his technical background and artistic pursuits, citing Leonardo da Vinci as an example of someone who excelled in both fields.

“I love engineering. I love acting as well. You know, that’s why a lot of artists end up as engineers, because for you to be an engineer, you need to have a powerful imagination.

“So you have to have imagination, understanding, and skill as well. These are things that are also… And you need to be smart too.

“And you need to be smart. So a lot of artists like Da Vinci, I love them like that, end up as engineers as well because it’s a parallel, you know, engineering and science,” he said.

“The Big Brother experience was good. It was rough at the time, but in hindsight, it was absolutely worth it. I couldn’t have pictured my life playing out differently.”