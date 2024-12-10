BBNaija: Wanni X Handi Celebrate 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star, Wanni X Handi have taken to their social media page to celebrate their 28th birthday with stunning photos.

The former BBNaija housemates announced their birthday via their joint account on X, where the celebrity twins expressed gratitude for their journey.

Their post reads: “Grateful for another year, our best year yet! Everything we’ve been manifesting is coming to pass. Join us in expressing our gratitude to God. ”

New Telegraph recalls that Wanni X Handi rose to fame as housemates on the recently concluded BBNaija season 9, “No Lose Guard”.

READ ALSO:

Wanni finished as the 1st runner-up, losing to Kellyrae, who claimed victory with a grand cash prize and a brand-new car.

Many have taken to their comment section, including fans and well-wishers in congratulatory messages to mark their special day.

Here are some heartfelt messages from their fans in celebration of their 28th birthday:

See some reactions below:

@ms_adumaa: “Happiest birthday to my favourite twins. May God continue to bless you for having pure hearts. Beyond the skies is your limit ❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY WANNIXHANDI WORLD ENERGYQUEENS DAY WANNIXHANDI AT 28.”

@Temmy89374628: “All Thanks To Almighty GodHappy 28th birthday to my sweethearts, wishing you both LLNP in good health and wealth, everything you both lay your hands on will prosper AMEN IJN. I love you both so much.”

@TiaDiane03: “10 December 2024To the dynamic Danbaki duo Wanni and Handi, May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. Happy Birthday, superstars!!”

@Ademidunnola: “Hurray!!! Exactly today some years back, A joyful noise arose in Danbaki’s Family, what happened? Energy Queens were born, My Favorite Twins, My Favorite DJs, my dynamic duo, my two of the 3 blind mice, my two of the 3 Musketeers, my two of the 3 chihuahuasHappy.”

Share

Please follow and like us: